Bo Van Pelt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 55th at 1 over; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Anirban Lahiri, Michael Gligic, Keegan Bradley, and J.T. Poston are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Martin Laird, Andrew Putnam, and Aaron Wise are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Van Pelt hit his 109 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Van Pelt to even for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Van Pelt's tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Van Pelt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Van Pelt at 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Van Pelt hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Van Pelt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.