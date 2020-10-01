-
-
Bo Hoag shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2020
Bo Hoag hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 109th at 1 over; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, Keegan Bradley, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Hoag's tee shot went 196 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 11th, Hoag's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to even for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Hoag chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Hoag chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to even-par for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Hoag chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.