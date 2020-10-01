Bill Haas hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 27th at 3 under; Jimmy Walker, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 4th at 7 under; and J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, Kevin Chappell, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 5th at 6 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Haas's tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Haas hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to even for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Haas chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Haas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Haas at 2 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Haas chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Haas at 3 under for the round.