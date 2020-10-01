-
Beau Hossler shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Beau Hossler hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 84th at even par; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Hossler's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Hossler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Hossler at even for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 214-yard par-3 green seventh, Hossler suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Hossler had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Hossler chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
