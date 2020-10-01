-
Austin Cook shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Austin Cook chips in for birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Austin Cook chips in from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-4 2nd hole.
Austin Cook hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 67th at 1 under; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 5th at 7 under; and Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Cook had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Cook chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Cook's tee shot went 159 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Cook's tee shot went 188 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Cook's 135 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
