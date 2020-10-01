-
Anirban Lahiri putts himself to a 6-under 66 in first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Anirban Lahiri hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lahiri finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Keegan Bradley and J.T. Poston; Charley Hoffman is in 1st at 8 under; and Jimmy Walker is in 2nd at 7 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Anirban Lahiri hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anirban Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Lahiri hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Lahiri hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Lahiri chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lahiri to 4 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 5 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Lahiri's 122 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 6 under for the round.
