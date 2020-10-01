-
Andrew Putnam posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Putnam hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Putnam finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Aaron Wise and Michael Gligic are tied for 6th at 5 under.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Andrew Putnam hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.
Putnam hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Putnam chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.
