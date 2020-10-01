-
Adam Schenk shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Schenk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 27th at 3 under; Jimmy Walker, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 4th at 7 under; and J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, Kevin Chappell, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 5th at 6 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Schenk's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, Schenk missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Schenk to 1 over for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Schenk chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Schenk hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
