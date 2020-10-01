  • Adam Long shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Adam Long lands his 143-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
    Highlights

    Adam Long’s approach to 10 feet yields birdie at Sanderson Farms

    In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Adam Long lands his 143-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.