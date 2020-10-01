-
Adam Long shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Long’s approach to 10 feet yields birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Adam Long lands his 143-yard approach 10 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Adam Long hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Jimmy Walker, Kevin Chappell, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic and MJ Daffue are tied for 5th at 7 under; and Cameron Davis, J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 7th at 6 under.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Long's tee shot went 179 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Long got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 2 over for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Long's 142 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.
