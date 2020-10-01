-
Aaron Wise putts well in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Wise hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his round tied for 9th at 4 under; Jimmy Walker and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 3rd at 7 under; and Anirban Lahiri, J.T. Poston, and Keegan Bradley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Aaron Wise had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Wise hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Wise chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 5 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 4 under for the round.
