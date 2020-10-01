-
Aaron Baddeley shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Baddeley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 65th at 1 under; Jimmy Walker, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 8 under; Michael Gligic is in 4th at 7 under; and J.T. Poston, Keegan Bradley, Talor Gooch, Kevin Chappell, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 5th at 6 under.
After a 272 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Baddeley had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Baddeley's 126 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.
