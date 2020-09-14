-
Xinjun Zhang shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Xinjun Zhang’s eagle hole out is the Shot of the Day
In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Xinjun Zhang holes out from 103 yards to make eagle at the par-4 17th hole.
Xinjun Zhang hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his day tied for 14th at 15 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
Zhang missed the green on his first shot on the 240-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.
Zhang hit his tee at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, Zhang missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Zhang to 2 under for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Zhang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 189-yard par-3 15th green, Zhang suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Zhang at 2 under for the round.
