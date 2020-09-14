Xinjun Zhang hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his day tied for 14th at 15 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

Zhang missed the green on his first shot on the 240-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 19 yards for birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.

Zhang hit his tee at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zhang to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, Zhang missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Zhang to 2 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Zhang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 189-yard par-3 15th green, Zhang suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Zhang at 2 under for the round.