William McGirt putts well in round four of the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
William McGirt hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGirt finished his round tied for 65th at 4 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 7th at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, William McGirt had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved William McGirt to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, McGirt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 3 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, McGirt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McGirt to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, McGirt's 82 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 3 under for the round.
