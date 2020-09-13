In his final round at the Safeway Open, Will Gordon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his round tied for 61st at 6 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, Sam Burns, and Russell Knox are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Stewart Cink, Doc Redman, Tom Hoge, Xinjun Zhang, Sahith Theegala, Doug Ghim, David Hearn, Nelson Ledesma, D.J. Trahan, Emiliano Grillo, Kevin Streelman, Michael Gligic, and Ricky Barnes are tied for 8th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Gordon chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

Gordon got a double bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gordon to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Gordon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gordon to even for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Gordon's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Gordon chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.

Gordon got a double bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gordon to 2 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Gordon chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.