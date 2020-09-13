-
Vincent Whaley shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Vincent Whaley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his round tied for 17th at 14 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 19 under; Doc Redman is in 2nd at 18 under; and Sam Burns and Harry Higgs are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 240-yard par-3 second, Whaley's tee shot went 205 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Whaley had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to even for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Whaley's 127 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Whaley had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.
