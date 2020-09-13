-
Tom Hoge shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tom Hoge birdies No. 14 in Round 3 at Safeway Open
In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Tom Hoge makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Tom Hoge hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 29th at 13 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hoge had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hoge hit an approach shot from 97 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
Hoge hit his tee shot 294 yards to the fairway bunker on the 458-yard par-4 13th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
Hoge's tee shot went 281 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
