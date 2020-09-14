-
-
Tim Wilkinson shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Safeway Open
-
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 13, 2020
-
Highlights
Tim Wilkinson jars 20-footer for birdie at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Tim Wilkinson sinks a 20-foot putt for birdie at the par-3 11th hole.
Tim Wilkinson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Wilkinson finished his day tied for 36th at 12 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
After a tee shot onto the 240-yard par-3 green second, Wilkinson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Wilkinson's tee shot went 167 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Wilkinson chipped in his fourth from 11 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Wilkinson at 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Wilkinson chipped in his third shot from 23 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Wilkinson to even for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Wilkinson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilkinson to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.