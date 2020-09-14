Stewart Cink hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 21 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cink had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Cink's 86 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.

Cink missed the green on his first shot on the 182-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Cink to 5 under for the round.

Cink missed the green on his first shot on the 189-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Cink to 6 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 7 under for the round.

At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Cink got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cink to 6 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 7 under for the round.