In his final round at the Safeway Open, Si Woo Kim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kim finished his round tied for 37th at 10 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 7th at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Si Woo Kim's 137 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kim had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kim's 127 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Kim hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.