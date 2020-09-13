In his final round at the Safeway Open, Sepp Straka hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 14th at 15 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

Straka got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Straka's 110 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to even for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Straka hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Straka to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Straka had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Straka's 121 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Straka at 3 under for the round.