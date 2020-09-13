Scott Harrington hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 34th at 12 under; Stewart Cink and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns is in 3rd at 17 under; and Harry Higgs, Xinjun Zhang, Pat Perez, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 4th at 16 under.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Harrington's his second shot went 1 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Harrington hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to even for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Harrington chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

After a 217 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 10th, Harrington chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Harrington to even-par for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Harrington hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Harrington chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.