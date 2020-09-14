In his final round at the Safeway Open, Sam Burns hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 7th at 17 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Burns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Burns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Burns hit his 77 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Burns went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Burns's 151 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

Burns hit his tee at the green on the 189-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 under for the round.