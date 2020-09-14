-
-
Sahith Theegala shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Safeway Open
-
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 13, 2020
-
Highlights
Sahith Theegala sinks a 21-foot birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at Safeway Open
In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Sahith Theegala makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
Sahith Theegala hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 14th at 15 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
At the 436-yard par-4 first, Theegala reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Theegala at 1 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.
Theegala tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Theegala to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Theegala went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his third at the green and had a three-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.