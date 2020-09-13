-
Ryan Blaum shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Safeway Open, Ryan Blaum hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Blaum finished his round tied for 52nd at 8 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Doug Ghim, Bo Hoag, Emiliano Grillo, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 7th at 14 under.
Blaum got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blaum to 1 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Blaum reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blaum to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Blaum's 120 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to even for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Blaum reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Blaum reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blaum to 2 under for the round.
