  • Russell Knox shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Safeway Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Russell Knox lands his 98-yard approach on the green and spins it to within 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Russell Knox spins approach to set up birdie at Safeway Open

    In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Russell Knox lands his 98-yard approach on the green and spins it to within 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.