In his final round at the Safeway Open, Russell Knox hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 9th at 16 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

Knox got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to even-par for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Knox chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Knox to even for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Knox reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Knox hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Knox reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Knox's 96 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.