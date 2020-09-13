-
-
Rob Oppenheim shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the Safeway Open
-
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 13, 2020
-
Highlights
Rob Oppenheim makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 3 at Safeway Open
In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Rob Oppenheim makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Rob Oppenheim hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Oppenheim finished his round tied for 32nd at 12 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Harry Higgs, Brian Stuard, and Stewart Cink are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Xinjun Zhang, Pat Perez, Kristoffer Ventura, and D.J. Trahan are tied for 6th at 15 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Oppenheim had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Oppenheim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Oppenheim's tee shot went 218 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Oppenheim's 159 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Oppenheim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.