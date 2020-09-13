-
Ricky Barnes shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ricky Barnes chips in for birdie at Safeway Open
In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Ricky Barnes chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-4 14th hole.
In his final round at the Safeway Open, Ricky Barnes hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 23rd at 14 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-4 first, Barnes's 143 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Barnes had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Barnes's 129 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, Barnes hit his 102 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Barnes to 4 under for the round.
At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Barnes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Barnes had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.
Barnes got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Barnes to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Barnes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.
