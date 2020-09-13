In his final round at the Safeway Open, Ricky Barnes hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 23rd at 14 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

On the par-4 first, Barnes's 143 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Barnes had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Barnes's 129 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, Barnes hit his 102 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Barnes to 4 under for the round.

At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Barnes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Barnes had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

Barnes got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Barnes to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Barnes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.