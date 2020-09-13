Rhein Gibson hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gibson finished his round in 73rd at 3 over; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 7th at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Rhein Gibson had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rhein Gibson to 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Gibson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Gibson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Gibson hit his 104 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gibson to even for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gibson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.

Gibson hit his tee shot 276 yards to the fairway bunker on the 458-yard par-4 13th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Gibson to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Gibson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Gibson to 3 over for the round.

Gibson got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gibson to 4 over for the round.