  • Rhein Gibson putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 final round in the Safeway Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Rhein Gibson makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Rhein Gibson makes birdie on No. 1 at Safeway Open

    In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Rhein Gibson makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.