In his final round at the Safeway Open, Phil Mickelson hit 3 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Mickelson finished his round tied for 42nd at 10 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 17 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, Ricky Barnes, and Brian Stuard are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and D.J. Trahan, Tom Hoge, Kevin Streelman, Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, Xinjun Zhang, and Sam Burns are tied for 6th at 15 under.

On the par-4 third, Phil Mickelson's 140 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Phil Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Mickelson's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Mickelson got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Mickelson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Mickelson had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Mickelson's 123 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.