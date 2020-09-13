-
Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Patrick Rodgers in the final round at the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers sticks approach to set up birdie at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Patrick Rodgers hits his 110-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his final round at the Safeway Open, Patrick Rodgers hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Patrick Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
