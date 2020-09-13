-
-
Pat Perez putts well in round four of the Safeway Open
-
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 13, 2020
-
Highlights
Pat Perez birdies No. 18 in Round 4 at Safeway Open
In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Pat Perez makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
In his final round at the Safeway Open, Pat Perez hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Perez finished his day tied for 9th at 16 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
Pat Perez got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Pat Perez to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Perez's 108 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Perez's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Perez had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.