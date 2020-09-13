-
Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Nick Watney in the final round at the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Safeway Open, Nick Watney hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Watney finished his round tied for 45th at 9 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Doug Ghim, D.J. Trahan, Emiliano Grillo, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 7th at 14 under.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Nick Watney reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Nick Watney to 1 under for the round.
At the 391-yard par-4 12th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Watney stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Watney hit his 105 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Watney's 76 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 4 under for the round.
