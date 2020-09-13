In his final round at the Safeway Open, Nelson Ledesma hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Ledesma finished his day tied for 23rd at 14 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ledesma hit an approach shot from 214 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Ledesma's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Ledesma got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ledesma to even-par for the round.

Ledesma stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 182-yard par-3 11th. This moved Ledesma to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Ledesma reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Ledesma's tee shot went 168 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Ledesma reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ledesma to 2 under for the round.