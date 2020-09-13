MJ Daffue hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Daffue finished his round in 72nd at even par; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Doug Ghim, D.J. Trahan, Emiliano Grillo, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 7th at 14 under.

At the 240-yard par-3 second, Daffue hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Daffue had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Daffue to 2 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Daffue got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Daffue to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Daffue's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Daffue his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 131 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Daffue reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 7 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Daffue hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th. This moved Daffue to 8 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 9 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Daffue chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 8 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Daffue's 98 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Daffue to 7 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Daffue's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Daffue to 6 over for the round.