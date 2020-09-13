-
-
Michael Gligic putts well in round four of the Safeway Open
-
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 13, 2020
Michael Gligic hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gligic finished his round tied for 10th at 15 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 19 under; Doc Redman is in 2nd at 18 under; and Sam Burns and Harry Higgs are tied for 3rd at 17 under.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Michael Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Michael Gligic to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gligic had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.
Gligic hit his tee shot 296 yards to the fairway bunker on the 458-yard par-4 13th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Gligic's 148 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 3 under for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.