Mark Anderson posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the final round of the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Mark Anderson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, and finished the round bogey free.
After a 283 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Mark Anderson chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mark Anderson to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Anderson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Anderson chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Anderson to 4 under for the round.
