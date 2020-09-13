-
Luke List shoots 2-over 74 in round four of the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Luke List birdies No. 1 at Safeway Open
In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Luke List makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the Safeway Open, Luke List hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.
List tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing List to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, List's 113 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, List hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th. This moved List to 3 over for the round.
List got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, List had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 3 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 over for the round.
