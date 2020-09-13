In his final round at the Safeway Open, Lucas Glover hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 63rd at 5 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Doug Ghim, D.J. Trahan, Emiliano Grillo, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 7th at 14 under.

Glover got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

Glover hit his tee at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Glover's 137 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Glover to even for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Glover hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Glover at 1 over for the round.

Glover's tee shot went 271 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 109 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Glover hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Glover to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Glover had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.