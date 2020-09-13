  • Lucas Glover shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Safeway Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Lucas Glover hits his 252-yard second to 3 feet from the cup at the par-5 9th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.
    Highlights

    Lucas Glover nearly holes out for albatross at Safeway Open

