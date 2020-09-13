Kyle Stanley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 47th at 9 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 18 under; Stewart Cink is in 2nd at 17 under; and Sam Burns, Harry Higgs, and Kristoffer Ventura are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Stanley had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to even for the round.

Stanley got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stanley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th. This moved Stanley to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 189-yard par-3 15th green, Stanley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stanley at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Stanley's 86 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to even for the round.