-
-
Kristoffer Ventura posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the final round of the Safeway Open
-
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 13, 2020
-
Highlights
Kristoffer Ventura sticks approach to set up birdie at Safeway Open
In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Kristoffer Ventura lands his 156-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Kristoffer Ventura hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, and finished the round bogey free. Ventura finished his day tied for 7th at 17 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.
After a 317 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kristoffer Ventura chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kristoffer Ventura to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Ventura had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.