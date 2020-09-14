-
Kevin Streelman putts well in round four of the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 13, 2020
Highlights
Kevin Streelman makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at Safeway Open
In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Kevin Streelman makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
Kevin Streelman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his day tied for 3rd at 18 under with Chez Reavie, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; and Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Kevin Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Streelman had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.
