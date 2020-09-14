  • Kevin Streelman putts well in round four of the Safeway Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Kevin Streelman makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Streelman makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at Safeway Open

    In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Kevin Streelman makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.