In his final round at the Safeway Open, Kevin Chappell hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 55th at 7 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Doug Ghim, D.J. Trahan, Emiliano Grillo, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 7th at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Chappell's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Chappell's tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Chappell hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 0 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Chappell hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Chappell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Chappell had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Chappell chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.