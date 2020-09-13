In his final round at the Safeway Open, Joohyung Kim hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 68th at 4 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 7th at 14 under.

Kim got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Kim got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kim's 148 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Kim had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Kim's tee shot went 170 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Kim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.