Jonathan Byrd shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Safeway Open, Jonathan Byrd hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Byrd finished his round tied for 61st at 6 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Xinjun Zhang, Kevin Streelman, Doug Ghim, David Hearn, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, Emiliano Grillo, Stewart Cink, and Tom Hoge are tied for 7th at 14 under.
On the 240-yard par-3 second, Byrd's his second shot went 33 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Byrd chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to even-par for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Byrd chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Byrd to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Byrd's 116 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Byrd hit an approach shot from 118 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 1 over for the round.
