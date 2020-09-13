  • Joel Dahmen shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Safeway Open

  • In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Joel Dahmen's nice approach leads to birdie at Safeway Open

    In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.