Joel Dahmen shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joel Dahmen's nice approach leads to birdie at Safeway Open
In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the Safeway Open, Joel Dahmen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 51st at 8 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Doug Ghim, Bo Hoag, Emiliano Grillo, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, and Stewart Cink are tied for 7th at 14 under.
On the 240-yard par-3 second, Dahmen hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Dahmen to even-par for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Dahmen chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Dahmen's 109 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Dahmen hit an approach shot from 263 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
