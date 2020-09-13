-
Jim Furyk shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his final round at the Safeway Open, Jim Furyk hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Furyk finished his round tied for 45th at 9 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Xinjun Zhang, Kevin Streelman, Doug Ghim, David Hearn, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, Emiliano Grillo, Stewart Cink, and Tom Hoge are tied for 7th at 14 under.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Furyk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Furyk's 166 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Furyk chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 2 under for the round.
