Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas rolls in a 21-foot birdie on No. 1 at Safeway Open
In the third round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Jhonattan Vegas makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the Safeway Open, Jhonattan Vegas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 52nd at 8 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 18 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 17 under; and Sam Burns, Kristoffer Ventura, and Stewart Cink are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Vegas got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Vegas to even-par for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 12th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Vegas's 169 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to even for the round.
Vegas got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.
