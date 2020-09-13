In his final round at the Safeway Open, Jason Dufner hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Dufner finished his day tied for 29th at 13 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

Jason Dufner got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jason Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Dufner's 133 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Dufner hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 ninth. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Dufner hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Dufner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Dufner had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to even for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.