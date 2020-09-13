In his final round at the Safeway Open, Jamie Lovemark hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lovemark finished his round tied for 56th at 7 under; Cameron Percy, James Hahn, and Brian Stuard are tied for 1st at 16 under; Kristoffer Ventura, Harry Higgs, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 15 under; and Sahith Theegala, Xinjun Zhang, Kevin Streelman, Doug Ghim, David Hearn, Nelson Ledesma, D.J. Trahan, Russell Knox, Michael Gligic, Ricky Barnes, Emiliano Grillo, Stewart Cink, and Tom Hoge are tied for 7th at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Lovemark's 126 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

Lovemark got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lovemark hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 3 over for the round.

After a 352 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Lovemark chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 2 over for the round.

Lovemark stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 182-yard par-3 11th. This moved Lovemark to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Lovemark chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lovemark to even for the round.