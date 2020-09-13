  • Jamie Lovemark finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the Safeway Open

  • In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Jamie Lovemark makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Jamie Lovemark makes birdie on No. 11 in Round 4 at Safeway Open

    In the final round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Jamie Lovemark makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.