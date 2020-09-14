James Hahn hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 9th at 16 under; Stewart Cink is in 1st at 21 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 19 under; and Chez Reavie, Kevin Streelman, Brian Stuard, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 18 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Hahn's tee shot went 204 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hahn chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hahn to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hahn hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 ninth. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Hahn had a 184 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to even for the round.